Barcelona set sights on €25 million rated Colombia ace

Getty Images SportParshva ShahBarcelona set sights on €25 million rated Colombia aceTransfersSerie ALaLigaJ. LucumiBarcelonaBolognaBarcelona are monitoring Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumi, who has become one of the most important players for Bologna and his national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLucumi being tracked by BarcaHansi Flick wants to strengthen defenceColombian's contract with Bologna expires in 2026Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱