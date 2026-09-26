Barcelona star Rodri defends Man City over 115 Premier League financial charges

Rodri faced the media on Friday and firmly backed the City bosses. He revealed that club executives had always been completely transparent with the playing squad regarding the ongoing allegations.

"They always told us the confidence they had in their innocence, and when you look in someone's eyes and they tell you that," Rodri explained, as quoted by ESPN. "We were always calm, we never saw the team being nervous with these kinds of things."

The midfielder also recalled a similar situation in 2020, when UEFA initially banned City from European competition before an appeal overturned the verdict.

"I believe in the innocence of the club," he added. "I know the club well. We were told at the time to be calm, and that everything had been done properly."