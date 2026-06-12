Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Los Angeles Football Club v Colorado RapidsGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Barcelona reportedly interested in Colorado Rapids rising young Australia international Lucas Herrington

Transfers
Australia vs Turkiye
Australia
Turkiye
World Cup
Colorado Rapids
Barcelona
L. Herrington

Lucas Herrington, 18, has been one of Major League Soccer’s breakout stars this year, emerging as a defensive standout for the Colorado Rapids. His rise has reportedly attracted interest from abroad, including from La Liga champions Barcelona. The center back’s strong form has also earned him a place on Australia’s World Cup roster.

  • Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes: Quarterfinals - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open CupGetty Images Sport

    Emerging talent

    Herrington is already regarded as one of the top young players in MLS, with one goal and one assist in 15 league appearances this season. Tom Bogert reported that several clubs are monitoring the teenager, with Barcelona the biggest name linked. The Rapids declined GOAL’s request for comment.

    • Advertisement
  • Australia Training Camp Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    On Australia's World Cup

    Herrington's success with the Rapids hasn't gone unnoticed by his county's FA either. He was named to the Socceroos' World Cup squad and could play as soon as Saturday when the side faces Türkiye.

  • Moise BombitoGetty

    Shades of Bombito?

    If Herrington leaves the Rapids, he would be the second key defender that the team's scouting group was able to find and potentially sell for a profit in the past five years.

    In 2024, the Rapids sold their former first-round selection in center back Moise Bombito to OGC Nice for an initial reported fee of $7.7 million.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • What comes next?

    The Rapids are on a World Cup break and don't return to action until July 22. Whether Herrington will be there when they resume league play remains to be seen.

World Cup
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR