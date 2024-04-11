Europe's most prestigious club competition is gearing up to its final stages and the FedEx Performance Zone provides the top performers of the week

What a thrilling week of UEFA Champions League action we have had! A massive 18 goals were scored across four exciting quarter-final ties that left all eight teams still in with a chance of reaching the final four after the first-legs.

Reigning European champions Man City and the competition's most successful club, Real Madrid, played out an awesome 3-3 draw in the Spanish capital, while Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern.

On Wednesday, Xavi's Barcelona secured a 3-2 win away to Paris, while Atletico de Madrid secured a narrow 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund on home soil to give themselves a good chance of progressing to the next round.

Who were the standout performers from the latest headline clashes? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the UCL last week.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.