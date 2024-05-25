Bonmati Putellas Barcelona GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Barcelona are the queens of Europe! Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas take down Lyon to win Women's Champions League final

Champions LeagueBarcelonaAitana BonmatiAlexia PutellasLyonBarcelona vs LyonWomen's football

Aitana Bonmati shone as Barcelona finally got one over Lyon, beating them 2-0 to lift a third Women's Champions League title in Bilbao on Saturday.

  • Barcelona beat Lyon to win third UWCL title
  • Bonmati's goal the difference in a tight final
  • Triumph completes historic quadruple for Barca
