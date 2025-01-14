Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes surprise Dani Olmo registration announcement that 'disproves apocalyptic narrative' as he accuses La Liga and RFEF of trying to 'destabilise the club'
Joan Laporta made a surprise Dani Olmo registration announcement as he accused La Liga and the RFEF of trying to "destabilise" Barcelona.
- Laporta gives update on Olmo & Victor's registrations
- Slammed La Liga and RFEF
- Barcelona next face Real Betis in Copa del Rey