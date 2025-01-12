Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Dani Olmo debacle that has led to calls for him to QUIT club

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeBarcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Dani Olmo debacle that has led to calls for him to QUIT clubBarcelonaD. OlmoLaLigaBarcelona club president Joan Laporta has hit out at the RFEF and La Liga over their handling of the Dani Olmo case.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLaporta reacts to Olmo debacleHe and Victor eligible to play against Real MadridBarca president slammed La Liga and RFEFFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱