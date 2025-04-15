Barcelona player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha go missing as Blaugrana survive huge Champions League scare

Hansi Flick's attacking stars offered little as the German side did all they could to stay in the competition

Barcelona survived an onslaught from Borussia Dortmund to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Despite a 3-1 loss in Germany on Tuesday, the Catalan side went through with a 5-3 aggregate win against Niko Kovac's men.

Serhou Guirassy's hat-trick made the difference on the night for a Dortmund side that gave everything to keep their hopes of a second consecutive European final appearance alive.

The hosts made clear they would not go down without a proper fight as they bombarded Barca's defence, and within 10 minutes, they had a penalty after Wojciech Szczesny brought down Pascal Gross in the box and Guirassy converted easily. Shortly afterwards, Gross had the ball in the net again, but it was ruled out for offside.

Article continues below

Early in the second half, Dortmund flew forward again with Karim Adeyemi leading the charge and the pressure resulted in a corner, with Daniel Svensson's cross knocked back across goal for Guirassy to head in from close range.

It all fell apart for Dortmund less than 10 minutes after the restart, though, when Fermin Lopez was released down the right side and whipped the ball into the box, where Ramy Bensebaini blasted it into his own net.

Barca enjoyed a resurgence after the goal, keeping the ball high up the field but without creating great chances as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal failed to find any space, leaving Robert Lewandowski isolated.

It was Dortmund who struck next when Julien Duranville scrambled past Gerard Martin and sent a dangerous ball into the box. Ronald Araujo's clearance went straight to Guirassy, delivering his hat-trick on a plate. Kovac's team kept pressing until the end in an exciting clash, but Hansi Flick's men made it through.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Signal Iduna Park...