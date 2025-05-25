Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Robert Lewandowski brings up 100 Blaugrana goals with match-winning brace & Raphinha shows Ballon d'Or sparkle as La Liga champions end season in style

The Catalan giants won comfortably at San Mames to round out their season, thanks to the Poland international's double and a Dani Olmo penalty.

Barcelona concluded their triumphant La Liga season with a thumping 3-0 win over Athletic Club at San Mames, thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a late Dani Olmo penalty.

After 13 minutes, and a disallowed Athletic Club goal for offside, Robert Lewandowski scored a superb goal, chipping Unai Simon when one-on-one after a superb through ball from Fermin Lopez, bringing up his 100th goal for the club.

In the 17th minute, Lewandowski had a second, ghosting in at the back post, after a wicked delivery from Raphinha, who turned in a performance befitting his status as a Ballon d'Or favourite.

Lewandowski could have had a hat-trick two minutes after the restart following a superb pass from Raphinha but his close-range effort skimmed the crossbar.

Athletic Club hit the bar themselves on 70 minutes, as Aitor Paredes met a corner with his head and was denied by the woodwork.

Going into injury time, Dani Olmo appeared to be fouled in the box and appealed for a penalty; a VAR review awarded the spot-kick, from which the midfielder converted to give the champions a 3-0 win.

