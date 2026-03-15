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Mitchell Fretton

Barcelona player ratings vs Sevilla: Hat-trick hero Raphinha runs the show while Joao Cancelo impresses again in five-star victory

Barcelona re-established their healthy lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday afternoon, beating Sevilla 5-2 to move back four points clear of Real Madrid. It was another fruitful outing for Raphinha, who bagged a hat-trick in the win. Two of his strikes came from the penalty spot, with his third a looping deflection that put the game to bed early in the second half.

There were no signs of nerves from the reigning champions, who had the lead inside seven minutes. Some slick play on the left-hand side saw Joao Cancelo burst into the box, before being tripped by a clumsy Djibril Sow challenge. The referee did not hesitate to point to the spot, with Raphinha stepping up and delivering a Panenka penalty to give his team the lead.

Just 10 minutes later and the Brazilian had another opportunity from the spot, while it was once again Cancelo who did the dirty work in the box, weaving past traffic, with the ball hitting the arm of Jose Carmona. After a VAR review, Raphinha was in position for his second penalty of the afternoon, this time driving the ball low and hard into the bottom corner. 

Much of the remaining time in the first half did not produce too much excitement, but the one time the Blaugrana carved Sevilla open, they scored. This time is was Dani Olmo on the scoresheet, making a late run into the box to be found by Marc Bernal. The Spain international hit the ball first time and into the corner, appearing to put the game to bed in the first half. That was until Sevilla got one back in the depths of stoppage time, as a lovely floated cross from Juanlu Sanchez found Oso, who hit a composed volley into the far corner.

Normal service was resumed early in the second half, with Raphinha grabbing his hat-trick to kill the game. Some smart work on the edge of the box saw the winger open up a fraction of space, before his shot took a looping deflection and beat the goalkeeper.

Cancelo capped off a fantastic afternoon with a goal of his own, cutting inside and finding the net to pile more misery on the visitors, and while Sevilla did pull back another consolation deep into stoppage time, it was too little too late. 

GOAL rates Barca's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Was nothing he could do to prevent the Sevilla goals, and was rarely tested otherwise.

    Xavi Espart (5/10):

    Lost his man for the goal but otherwise had a solid outing.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    Like much of the Barcelona backline, did not have to get out of second gear.

    Gerard Martin (7/10):

    Was the stronger of the two centre-backs as they faced up to a few dangerous attacks from Sevilla

    Joao Cancelo (8/10):

    Won two penalties and got his goal to cap off a fantastic performance

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  • FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedri (7/10):

    Always puts in a seven-out-of-10 performance, and that was no different here. 

    Marc Bernal (7/10):

    Kept himself busy in the middle of the park, snuffing out any danger and keeping Barca on the front foot.

    Dani Olmo (8/10):

    Scored a lovely goal and pulled the strings from the No.10 role, often feeding Raphinha.

  • FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Roony Bardghji (7/10):

    Filled the boots of Yamal well until the Spaniard replaced him in the second half

    Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

    A quiet day at the office for the veteran goal-scorer, who barely had a sniff other than a headed chance that went wide.

    Raphinha (9/10):

    Was a menace along the frontline and deserved his hat-trick. Even with two goals coming from the spot, it always looked likely that the Brazilian was going to get on the scoresheet.

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  • FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Made his mark from the bench with an assist for the fifth goal.

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    Enjoyed his time on the pitch, with Sevilla beaten by the time he entered the action.

    Lamine Yamal (6/10):

    Did not have as much of an impact as he may have hoped from the bench, but he never really needed to turn it on.

    Marc Casado (6/10):

    Partnered both Fermin and then Gavi in the middle, picking out a nice selection of passes with Barca in cruise mode.

    Gavi (N/A):

    Come on for a short cameo to mark his return from a long-term knee injury.

    Hansi Flick (8/10):

    Won the game in the first half with his selection, and then was able to rotate the crop with half an hour to go.

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