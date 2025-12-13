Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: Raphinha is magic! Brazil winger nets classy brace to extend Blaugrana's lead at top of La Liga

Barcelona made a bright start to the game, with Ferran Torres twice going close, while Marcus Rashford had a penalty appeal turned down. At the other end, Ante Budimir worked Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia and the pacey Victor Munoz caused the home defence a number of problems. It looked like the hosts had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Ferran Torres headed in Rashford's pinpoint cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside in the build-up from the corner.

Torres was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock with an overhead kick, while Munoz shot just wide on the counter-attack. Rashford brought out a good save from keeper Sergio Herrera from a free-kick, and then some desperate defence denied the 28-year-old soon after. Just when it looked like the away side would frustrate the league leaders, captain Raphinha produced something out of nothing when his 20-yard shot whipped into the corner in the 70th minute.

Jorge Herrando tucked the ball in the net five minutes from time but the goal was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and shortly after, Raphinha volleyed in from three yards to well and truly end Osasuna's stubborn resistance. The Blaugrana are now seven points clear but Madrid could cut that to four if they beat Alaves on Sunday night.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...