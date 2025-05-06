Barcelona player ratings vs Inter: Lamine Yamal & co. suffer Champions League heartbreak as Hansi Flick's high line is exposed in European epic

The Blaugrana came from 2-0 down to be on the verge of a famous victory, only to concede twice in devastating fashion and lose in extra-time

Barcelona were beaten 4-3 by Inter on Tuesday in an exhilarating Champions League semi-final that ended with the Italian side winning 7-6 on aggregate despite Hansi Flick's side being seconds away from securing a spot in the final.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead via strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu, before Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo drew Barca level shortly after the break.

Raphinha then seemed to have booked his side's place in the final with an 87th-minute strike, only for Francesco Acerbi to equalise in added time. Davide Frattesi then struck in the first half of extra-time to settle this epic tie.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the San Siro...