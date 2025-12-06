Betis 2-5 BarcelonaGOAL
Matthew Judge

Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Hat-trick hero Ferran Torres steals the show and Roony Bardghji grabs his chance as Hansi Flick's side hit five in breathless game

Barcelona secured their third successive victory in La Liga as they crushed in-form Real Betis 5-3 on Saturday. Ferran Torres scored a first-half hat-trick and Roony Bardghji also found the back of the net in a rare start as Hansi Flick’s men secured a result which will keep them top of the table, regardless of how Real Madrid fair against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

In a breathless opening 45 minutes, Betis went in front after six minutes when Antony - returning from suspension - latched onto team-mate Ez Abde's blocked shot to fire past Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia. However, in a remarkable turnaround, Spain forward Torres scored two goals in as many minutes as the Blaugrana took a 2-1 lead just seven minutes later.

Handed a rare opportunity to impress from the start, Bardghji then gave Barcelona a two-goal cushion with a brilliant strike on his weaker right foot, before Torres completed his hat-trick with a shot from outside the box which deflected in off Betis centre-back Marc Bartra.

While fifth-placed Betis pushed forward in the early stages of the second half, Barcelona were handed a chance to make it 5-1 when they were awarded a penalty for an apparent handball. However, while replays showed winger Marcus Rashford’s shot struck Bartra’s thigh before hitting his hand, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) went ahead with the controversial decision.

Stepping up to take the subsequent spot-kick, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal coolly slotted the ball home for Flick's men. However, just when the visitors looked to be heading to another comfortable victory - following recent wins over Alaves and Atletico Madrid - they conceded twice late on as Betis' Diego Llorente scored a header, before striker Juan Hernandez netted a spot-kick.

The wins means Barcelona are now four points clear of second-placed Real, who will look to close the gap when they host Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio La Cartuja...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (5/10):

    Beaten by Antony as Betis broke the deadlock, the goalkeeper could do little to prevent Llorente and Hernandez's goals, either.

    Jules Kounde (5/10):

    Keeping Antony onside as Barcelona fell behind, the France international made amends by recording the assist for Torres' first goal. However, the defender then went from zero to hero and back to zero again as he conceded a penalty late on.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    The young defender was neat and tidy in possession, though crafty Betis striker Hernandez gave him plenty to think about defensively.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Like his centre-back partner Pau Cubarsi, the 23-year-old had to be aware of Betis' Hernandez and, for the most part, he was.

    Alejandro Balde (5/10):

    On the receiving end of a tough challenge early on, the left-back was able to complete the first half before being replaced at the interval.

    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Operating in midfield, the utility man was - as you would expect - dependable, covering the backs of Barcelona's star forwards.

    Pedri (8/10):

    Starting just his second match following his return from injury, the Spain star was typically excellent, recording assists for Barcelona's third and fourth goals.

    Roony Bardghji (9/10):

    Handed a rare start by manager Flick, the midfielder took his chance superbly, registering the pre-assist and assist for Torres' first two goals, before scoring Barcelona's third.

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Linking up brilliantly with Bardghji - the two left-footers causing Betis all sorts of problems down the right - the wonderkid then scored Barcelona's fifth from the penalty spot.

    Ferran Torres (9/10):

    Should the former Manchester City man be considered Barcelona's main striker? The forward has now scored 11 La Liga goals, bagging a clutch hat-trick from just five shots.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    In a fairly quiet performance, the forward played a key role in Barcelona's controversial spot-kick as his shot deflected off Bartra's hand. Had a great chance to score late on as well but missed the target.

    Subs & Manager

    Andreas Christensen (6/10):

    Replacing Alejandro Balde at half time, the defender was solid, if not spectacular, in the second half.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Brought on just after the hour mark, the Netherlands midfielder was calm in possession, completing 88 per cent of his passes.

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Handed more minutes following his return from injury, the youngster - like midfield partner Frenkie de Jong - was composed on the ball.

    Fermin Lopez (5/10):

    Another second-half substitute, the 22-year-old found it difficult to make an impact as Betis posed a threat throughout.

    Hansi Flick (8/10):

    Fielding Bardghji from the start, the German watched on as the Sweden international - operating as a No. 10 - repaid his manager's faith with a standout performance.

