Barcelona player ratings vs Real Betis: Hat-trick hero Ferran Torres steals the show and Roony Bardghji grabs his chance as Hansi Flick's side hit five in breathless game

In a breathless opening 45 minutes, Betis went in front after six minutes when Antony - returning from suspension - latched onto team-mate Ez Abde's blocked shot to fire past Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia. However, in a remarkable turnaround, Spain forward Torres scored two goals in as many minutes as the Blaugrana took a 2-1 lead just seven minutes later.

Handed a rare opportunity to impress from the start, Bardghji then gave Barcelona a two-goal cushion with a brilliant strike on his weaker right foot, before Torres completed his hat-trick with a shot from outside the box which deflected in off Betis centre-back Marc Bartra.

While fifth-placed Betis pushed forward in the early stages of the second half, Barcelona were handed a chance to make it 5-1 when they were awarded a penalty for an apparent handball. However, while replays showed winger Marcus Rashford’s shot struck Bartra’s thigh before hitting his hand, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) went ahead with the controversial decision.

Stepping up to take the subsequent spot-kick, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal coolly slotted the ball home for Flick's men. However, just when the visitors looked to be heading to another comfortable victory - following recent wins over Alaves and Atletico Madrid - they conceded twice late on as Betis' Diego Llorente scored a header, before striker Juan Hernandez netted a spot-kick.

The wins means Barcelona are now four points clear of second-placed Real, who will look to close the gap when they host Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu.

