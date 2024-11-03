Barcelona player ratings vs Espanyol: Dani Olmo at the double and Lamine Yamal balls out once again as La Liga leaders enjoy derby delight

Two clinical finishes from the summer signing led the Blaugrana to victory as Raphinha also got on the scoresheet once again

A sublime first-half attacking display was enough to give Barcelona all three points in their derby-day clash with Espanyol. Goals from Dani Olmo either side of a Raphinha chip put the Liga leaders out of sight of their rivals, who were torn apart as Sunday's game resulted in a 3-1 victory for Hansi Flick's side.

Barca were untouchable in the opening spell and it took just 12 minutes for their magic to tell. Lamine Yamal split the Espanyol defence open with the outside of his boot to find Olmo, whose first-time finish flashed past Joan Garcia to put the hosts ahead.

Eleven minutes later, Marc Casado lifted a pass over the Espanyol defence to find the onrushing Raphinha, who was brave to beat Garcia to the ball and lift it over the stricken goalkeeper. Olmo then added his second, and Barcelona’s third, with an effort from distance to wrap up the three points.

Espanyol had the ball in the back of the Barcelona net four times as balls in behind the defence were a constant threat. The Barcelona high-line twice caught the visitors millimetres offside, but were taught their lesson on the third occasion as Javi Puado snatched a goal back.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...