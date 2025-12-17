AFP
Barcelona plan contract talks with Hansi Flick as Camp Nou club aim to secure German coach's long-term future
The Christmas surprise
The mood in Catalonia this December is a world away from the uncertainty and financial gloom that has clouded recent winters. Under the stewardship of Flick, Barcelona have not only rediscovered their winning touch but have done so with a brand of high-intensity, physically dominant football that has taken La Liga by storm. With the team flying high in the league and looking like genuine contenders on the European stage, the club’s hierarchy has decided to act decisively to ensure the architect of this resurgence goes nowhere.
According to a new report from German publication Bild, the Barcelona board is plotting a major surprise for their head coach. While contract discussions are typically reserved for the summer months or the final weeks of a campaign, president Laporta and sporting director Deco are eager to break with tradition. They are reportedly preparing a concrete offer to extend Flick’s stay well beyond his current deal, a move designed to lock down the 60-year-old as the face of the club’s sporting project for years to come.
- Getty Images Sport
Talks set to begin with Flick
According to the report, Laporta and sporting director Deco have drafted a proposal designed to ward off any potential interest from rival European powerhouses or national federations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The offer, described internally as a "surprise" due to its timing, is a direct response to the team's imperious form.
Since securing the domestic treble last season, Flick’s side has shown no signs of a hangover. They currently sit atop La Liga and are on track to qualify for the Champions League knockout play-off, though a top eight finish to guarantee a place in the last-16 remains possible with two games left. Laporta, who views Flick as the cornerstone of his second presidency, is reportedly keen to ensure there is zero speculation regarding the coach's future as the season enters its critical phase.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Building a dynasty at Camp Nou
The desire to extend Flick’s contract is about more than just rewarding results; it is about stability. For years, the Barcelona dugout was a seat of volatility. In Flick, the board believes they have found a figure capable of building a dynasty similar to the long-term tenures seen in the Premier League. Flick and the board are said to be in complete harmony with the club sure that Flick is the right man to oversee the integration of the next generation of La Masia talent.
- AFP
Flick's stance on his future
While the club are eager to rush the paperwork, Flick himself has historically preferred shorter commitments to maintain competitive tension. However, his adaptation to life in Catalonia has been seamless. He has frequently spoken of his "love" for the city and the unique passion of those at the club. If he accepts the offer, it would signal a definitive commitment to making Barcelona his long-term home, effectively ending any whispers of a future return to the Bundesliga or the international stage.
For now, the focus remains on the pitch, but in the offices of the Camp Nou, the priority is clear: make sure Hansi Flick goes nowhere for a very long time.
Advertisement