'Another standing ovation' - Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford inches ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to top La Liga charts
Rashford goes joint-top of La Liga assist chart
Barcelona’s thrilling 4-2 win over Celta Vigo saw Rashford play a starring role from the left wing, supplying Robert Lewandowski with two pinpoint deliveries, helping the Pole complete his hat-trick. The victory moves Barca within three points of Real Madrid at the top of the table as they continue their strong run of form. Rashford now leads La Liga with six assists, more than both Kylian Mbappe (two) and team-mate Lamine Yamal (four). The Englishman is only matched by Getafe's Luis Milla on the list, and fans are in awe of the United loanee's performance.
Fans praise Rashford's classic performance
Manchester United fan @Utddoja wrote: "Rashford standing ovation in back to back games from match going Barca fans, but I have to listen to SOME E-culers tell me he’s terrible."
Barcelona fan @frdrjpi added: "Rashford has bounced back so well from the Brugge game, elite playmaking, doing the dirty work (!) & at the heart of 3/4 goals. The most exciting part is that he’s nowhere near his A-game yet."
@mannnyyutd joked: "No need to respond to Rashford haters when you know what he’s gonna do the very next game, 2 assists and 3rd corner assist."
@BarcaChaos joked: "Hello, Rashford speaking. How can I assist you today?"
X user @EllisPrivv concluded: "3 points secured. Lewandowski hattrick. Rashford brace of assists. Yamal goal + Madrid dropped points against Rayo Vallecano. Perfect ending to the weekend."
Rashford's resurgence at Barcelona after Man Utd fiasco
Rashford’s resurgence in Catalonia has been one of the stories of the season, with the loanee rediscovering his confidence and creativity under Flick. After a slow start to life in Spain, the 28-year-old has become a key outlet for Barcelona’s attack, combining pace, precision, and selflessness. His playmaking ability has drawn comparisons to his early United form, where he once thrived as both a scorer and provider.
Rashford now heads to Three Lions squad
Rashford will look to maintain his hot streak with England when the Three Lions take on Serbia and Albania in their final two World Cup qualifiers. As for Barcelona, his chemistry with Lewandowski and Yamal has given Flick’s side renewed attacking balance, easing the absence of Raphinha. With confidence sky-high and the fans firmly behind him, Rashford will be a starter again for the Catalan side when they take on Athletic Club later this month, in a match that could potentially debut the new Spotify Camp Nou.
