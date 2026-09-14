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'I deserve it!' - Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal makes bold Ballon d'Or claim and names himself and Kylian Mbappe as world's two best players
Staking a claim after a trophy-laden campaign
Yamal has confidently positioned himself as the leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The 19-year-old forward, who helped Spain to World Cup glory, believes his exceptional performances over the past year make him the standout choice for world football's premier individual accolade.
The Barcelona sensation conviction follows a remarkably successful campaign for both club and country, where he played a pivotal role in the Blaugrana securing the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, registering a remarkable 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.
This combination of major collective silverware and impressive club statistics forms the foundation of his belief that he deserves the game's ultimate prize.
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'I would deserve it'
Speaking in an interview with Universo Valdano, which followed a brilliant two-goal display against Valencia, Yamal addressed the Ballon d'Or debate directly. The Spanish international narrowed the field down to just two realistic contenders.
"Who would I give it to? The best player in the world," Yamal stated. ""Honestly, as far as the best player in the world is concerned, maybe there are two of us, me and Mbappe. And I think I would deserve it this year because of what I've achieved."
The Barcelona academy graduate made it clear that his contributions should be obvious to any football fan. "Yes, for me it's very clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows that," he added.
Mbappe defends his individual record
While Yamal points to his extensive trophy haul, Mbappe has also strongly advocated for his own Ballon d'Or credentials. The Real Madrid forward finished the season without any silverware and endured a 2-0 World Cup semi-final defeat to Yamal's Spain, but his individual statistics remain formidable.
The French captain highlighted his record-breaking goalscoring feats, having become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, and argued that the Ballon d'Or should reward personal excellence rather than team success.
"I believe I can win it this year. It's one of my goals, and a short-term one at that," Mbappe declared. "People say I didn't win a trophy, but it's an individual award... There was no player better than me. To score that many goals in the major competitions, where all the great players are, and of course at the World Cup, the biggest event."
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The countdown to London
The footballing world will discover the ultimate winner when the Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place in London on 26 October. Until then, both players will look to maintain their sensational form in the early stages of the new season, aiming to prove exactly why they consider themselves the best on the planet.
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