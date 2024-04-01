Estevao Willian 2023Getty
Aditya Gokhale

How Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could aid Chelsea's transfer pursuit of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian - explained

Lamine YamalChelseaPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLigaPalmeirasPaulista A1Transfers

Chelsea could be handed a boost in their chase of Brazilian wonderkid Estevao 'Messinho' Willian, with Barcelona set to pull out.

  • Barca and Chelsea interested in Messinho
  • Catalan side could pull out of race to sign Brazilian
  • Club do not want to hinder Yamal's progress

