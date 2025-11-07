Barcelona 'know perfectly well' where weaknesses lie as sporting director Deco dismisses 'irrelevant' concerns over Hansi Flick's style in wake of Club Brugge slip

Flick's side twice came from behind before they ultimately needed a 77th-minute own goal from Christos Tzolis to salvage a point in Belgium. The result has intensified scrutiny on Flick's high-risk, possession-based system, which has produced 12 goals but also conceded seven in four Champions League matches.

The match at the Jan Breydel Stadium perfectly encapsulated Barcelona's current struggles. The Catalans dominated the ball, enjoying 77% possession and registering 23 shots, but were repeatedly carved open on the counter-attack.

Club Brugge, in contrast, were ruthlessly efficient, scoring three times from just 11 total shots, with six of those hitting the target.

Barcelona found themselves trailing after just six minutes to a Nicolo Tresoldi goal before Ferran Torres equalised. Carlos Forbs put the hosts back in front, and after Lamine Yamal's 61st-minute leveller, Forbs struck again just two minutes later to make it 3-2.

Despite Flick previously stating he would not compromise on his aggressive style, the recurring defensive lapses have raised questions about the squad's suitability for the system.