'That's why I signed for Barcelona' - Keira Walsh eyeing another quadruple as Lionesses star insists she is 'happy' at club despite WSL return talk
Keira Walsh has set her sights on winning another quadruple as the Lionesses star claimed that she is "happy" at the club despite WSL return talks.
- Walsh has lofty ambitions at Barca
- Eager to defend the quadruple won last campaign
- Set to return to Manchester for a UWCL clash against City