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Karim AdeyemiGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Barcelona set to announce €29m Karim Adeyemi signing as Borussia Dortmund attacker arrives for medical

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K. Adeyemi
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Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Karim Adeyemi after the Borussia Dortmund forward completed his medical in the city. The Germany international is expected to be officially unveiled once the remaining paperwork between the clubs is finalised, before joining Hansi Flick's squad for pre-season preparations.

  • Adeyemi completes final step before Barcelona move

    Adeyemi has taken the final step towards becoming a Barcelona player after arriving at the Hospital de Barcelona for his medical examinations. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old landed in the city on Wednesday and spent nearly two hours with the club's medical staff before returning to his hotel while the remaining paperwork is completed. Blaugrana have reached a full agreement with Dortmund on a deal worth up to €29 million. The transfer includes a fixed fee of €22m, with a further €7m in performance-related add-ons.



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    Clubs finalise paperwork

    The deal is now awaiting completion of the remaining administrative formalities before the club makes its official announcement. Adeyemi will not visit Barcelona's training ground or meet his new team-mates and head coach Hansi Flick until the transfer is formally confirmed. The club is following its usual protocol while the final contractual details are completed.

  • Flick reunites with a familiar face

    The move reunites Adeyemi with Flick, who handed the forward his senior Germany debut. Barcelona view the winger as a key addition to Flick's plans as the club look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season. Once the transfer is officially confirmed, Adeyemi is expected to report immediately for first-team training. The same reports claim that Flick has scheduled a double training session on Friday, with the aim of integrating the forward into the squad as quickly as possible.

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Official unveiling to follow next week

    Barcelona could announce the signing as early as Thursday evening or Friday morning, once the final paperwork has been completed. Adeyemi's presentation will take place next week rather than immediately, according to the same reports. Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are currently in the United States for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, with the formal unveiling set to wait until they return.

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