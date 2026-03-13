AFP
Barcelona eye Inter star with La Liga leaders open to selling Alejandro Balde in next transfer window
Deco identifies Bastoni as primary defensive target
Speaking on Radio MARCA, journalist Matteo Moretto explained: "It is a market issue that depends on the elections. Deco wants Bastoni, he would be his main objective." The pursuit of the Italian signals a desire for elite European experience, though the club's financial constraints remain a significant hurdle. However, the player himself seems intrigued by the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou. Moretto added: "Bastoni knows about Barca's interest and has not closed the door. He has not said yes to Barca because saying that is strong, but he is fascinated by that path."
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Bastoni intrigued by Camp Nou project
While money is a significant barrier, the player's side of the equation appears promising for the Blaugrana. Bastoni has long been regarded as one of Europe’s premier ball-playing centre-backs, and a move to La Liga carries a certain allure for the 24-year-old.
The Italian powerhouse has been ever-present this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions. His influence extends far beyond his defensive duties, contributing significantly to the attack with two goals and six assists. These impressive statistics underline why Deco views him as the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona’s backline into a new era.
Balde no longer considered untouchable
To facilitate such high-profile arrivals, Barcelona may have to make difficult sacrifices, and academy graduate Balde is no longer off-limits. Despite his rapid rise through the ranks, the club is reportedly prepared to listen to substantial offers for the left-back. “Deco has his ideas and among his ideas there are doubts about the continuity of Alejandro Balde. Barca would listen to offers, Balde is not an untransferable footballer,” Moretto revealed during the broadcast.
Moretto noted that Balde's availability is a calculated strategic move rather than a reflection of his quality alone. “It's like the Camavinga case at Madrid: Alejandro Balde could leave if a good offer arrives,” he said, while also reminding listeners that “a couple of years ago PSG asked about him”.
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What's next for Barcelona?
Beyond the transfer market buzz, Barcelona's immediate focus shifts back to the pitch with two high-stakes home fixtures at the Spotify Camp Nou. This Sunday, the Blaugrana will host Sevilla in La Liga, looking to solidify their domestic standing. Following their league duties, all eyes will turn to the Champions League, where Hansi Flick's men are set to welcome Newcastle United for the decisive second leg of their round-of-16 tie. Having snatched a precious 1-1 draw at St. James' Park thanks to a dramatic late Lamine Yamal penalty, Barcelona now hold a slight psychological advantage as they aim to secure their place in the quarter-finals in front of their home fans.
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