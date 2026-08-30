Sergio Ros
Lamine Yamal says goodbye to his 'brother'! Barcelona confirm €8m exit for La Masia star as Real Sociedad secure long-term deal
Fort seals permanent switch to San Sebastian
Real Sociedad have successfully completed the signing of Barcelona academy graduate Fort. The Basque club swooped late in the summer window, hijacking Borussia Dortmund's anticipated move to secure the defender on a five-year contract running until 2031. Fort was already spotted in the stands for his new team's recent La Liga 2-1 victory against Espanyol, as per Diario Vasco.
Barcelona will receive an initial fee of €8 million for the young full-back. However, the Catalan giants have protected their long-term interests by inserting a €20m buy-back clause into the agreement. The Blaugrana will also retain a percentage of any future sale.
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Yamal left 'hurt' by departure
The transfer comes at a sensitive time for Barcelona sensation Yamal. Reports in Spain suggested the 19-year-old was deeply unsettled by the imminent departures of his closest dressing room allies, including Fort, Marc Casado, and Alejandro Balde. Journalist Jota Jordi revealed the depth of their bond: "They're like brothers to him, and I've been told that it hurts Lamine."
Yamal's visible frustration after being substituted during Barcelona's 5-0 victory over Elche further fuelled speculation of a rift. However, head coach Hansi Flick swiftly dismissed suggestions of any underlying attitude problems. The German tactician explained that his star forward was simply managing a minor fitness issue.
"He had a minor issue, a headache," Flick told reporters. "Lamine is a genius, it's understandable. He's had three weeks off and has only trained a few days. It's normal that he's not at his peak."
Barcelona's squad exodus continues
Fort’s departure marks the end of a decade-long association with Barcelona. Despite his progression through the famed La Masia system, the defender struggled to cement a permanent role in the senior setup. Following a stint at Elche last season, a permanent transfer represents his best opportunity for regular top-flight minutes.
His exit is part of a broader late-window clearance at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are actively attempting to balance their books, leading to a host of academy talents being moved on. Toni Fernandez is expected to finalise a move to Venezia shortly, while Casado is reportedly weighing up interest from RB Leipzig and Besiktas.
- Getty Images Sport
New beginnings in the Basque country
Fort will now integrate into Imanol Alguacil's squad in San Sebastian, hoping to make his debut for Real Sociedad in the coming weeks and establish himself in La Liga. Back in Catalonia, Flick will need to manage the emotional fallout within a transitioning dressing room while keeping Yamal focused on Barcelona's ongoing title defence.
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