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Barcelona make final Harry Kane transfer decision as Liga champions seek Robert Lewandowski replacement
Barcelona's approach fails to progress
Barcelona considered Kane as a potential successor to Lewandowski as they continue planning for the future of their attack. While Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez remains their preferred target, Kane was viewed as an attractive alternative thanks to his goalscoring record and experience.
According to CFBayern Insider, the Catalan club contacted the England captain's representatives to assess whether a move to La Liga was possible. However, the response made it clear that Kane has no interest in leaving Bayern, effectively ending Barcelona's hopes before negotiations could develop.
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Falk confirms Barcelona contact
Bild journalist Christian Falk confirmed that Barcelona did make contact with Kane's camp, but insisted the striker's priority is to remain in Germany.
"It is True," Falk admitted. "Harry Kane’s representatives were contacted by Barcelona. This was confirmed to me. But I also heard that Barcelona has no chance of snatching Kane from Bayern Munich.
"He wants to stay in Munich and sign a new contract. However, he doesn’t want to do that right this moment while he’s still competing in the World Cup with the English national team. Regardless, Kane just wants to negotiate with Bayern Munich, and I think they’ll find a solution."
Bayern remain confident over Kane's future
Bayern have every reason to keep Kane at the Allianz Arena after another prolific campaign. The striker scored 61 goals and registered seven assists in all competitions during the 2025-26 season, while also taking on a deeper creative role when required. Kane has now scored 146 goals for Bayern and remains under contract until June 2027. Club officials are confident he can continue leading the attack for years to come and are preparing to discuss a contract extension once his international commitments are over.
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Barcelona must pursue alternative targets
With Kane fully committed to Bayern, Barca are expected to concentrate on other options as they search for Lewandowski's long-term successor, with Alvarez remaining their leading target.
Meanwhile, Kane remains focused on England's World Cup campaign, where they face Mexico in the last 16 on Monday. After his international duty concludes, he is expected to begin contract talks with Bayern.
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