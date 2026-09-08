'Not a word!' - How Barcelona warned Hansi Flick to avoid Jose Mourinho’s mind games following Real Madrid return

Since taking charge at Camp Nou, Flick has earned praise for his calm and composed handling of the Spanish media. The German tactician has consistently avoided controversy, preferring to keep press conferences strictly focused on upcoming opponents rather than getting drawn into external drama.

However, Mourinho's recent return to the Real Madrid dugout prompted a direct intervention from the Barcelona hierarchy. According to SPORT, club officials briefed their head coach on the volatile nature of Mourinho's first spell in the Spanish capital.

The Catalan giants are determined to prevent a repeat of the toxic atmosphere that previously defined the rivalry. Executives specifically reminded Flick of Mourinho's intense psychological battles with their former manager Pep Guardiola, as well as the infamous touchline altercation where he poked late Barcelona boss Tito Vilanova in the eye.