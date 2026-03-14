Huge boost for Barcelona as Gavi returns after brutal six-month injury layoff

Gavi’s return could not have come at a better time for head coach Flick, who is looking to navigate a demanding final phase of the campaign. With Frenkie de Jong currently ruled out through injury, the availability of the fiery midfielder provides much-needed depth and intensity to the Barcelona engine room.

The club has been careful with Gavi’s reintegration, allowing him to train with the main group for several weeks before granting him the final all-clear. He had already begun travelling with his team-mates for recent high-profile fixtures against Athletic Club and Newcastle United, acting as a vocal supporter from the sidelines while he built up his match fitness, and is now ready to feature again.