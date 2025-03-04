Barcelona flop Vitor Roque tipped for shock return to Camp Nou just days after leaving for Palmeiras as agent explains what went wrong for 'great player' in La Liga
Vitor Roque is back in Brazil just a year after arriving at Barcelona, but his agent believes a return to Europe will happen again in the future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Roque returned to Brazil with Palmeiras
- Striker struggled to make impact at Barcelona
- Agent says he could return to Camp Nou