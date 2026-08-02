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Barcelona dream over? Atletico Madrid tell Julian Alvarez he has just two options for his future
Atletico Madrid stand firm on Barcelona ban
The transfer saga surrounding Alvarez has taken a definitive turn as Atletico Madrid officials have made their position clear to the Argentine international. Despite the striker’s open preference for a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, the hierarchy is unwilling to strengthen a domestic competitor.
The club has communicated that while they value his talent, they will not sanction a sale to Barcelona under any circumstances, effectively ending his hopes of joining Hansi Flick's revolution this summer.
According to latest updates, Barcelona's only route to signing "the Spider" is to trigger his release clause of 500 million euros. Given the financial constraints currently felt at the Catalan club, such a fee is entirely prohibitive, leaving Alvarez cornered as he prepares to return to pre-season training on August 10 following his post-World Cup break.
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PSG and Arsenal emerge as only alternatives
As per Mundo Deportivo, With the door to Barcelona firmly shut, Alvarez is left with two stark options: remain under Diego Simeone's tutelage for another season or seek a high-profile move outside of Spain.
Atletico are prepared to listen to offers from abroad to avoid a toxic situation, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain identified as the primary suitors. However, the player himself is reportedly reluctant to leave the Iberian Peninsula, having settled into life in Madrid since his move from Manchester City, which creates a significant deadlock in negotiations.
The situation at PSG has further complicated matters for the Argentine forward. The Ligue 1 champions appear to have shifted their priorities elsewhere in the Spanish market, which may leave Alvarez with even fewer escape routes. It is understood that the Parisians have made real headway in their pursuit of Ferran Torres from Barcelona, which makes a second swoop for the Argentine unlikely.
Premier League complications and the Vinicius factor
Arsenal remain a viable destination, but Mikel Arteta’s side are currently preoccupied with other ambitious targets that could drain their summer budget. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who has yet to commit his long-term future to the reigning European champions. If the North London club commits to a deal for the Brazilian, which would likely exceed the £100 million mark, they would be unable to finance a simultaneous move for Alvarez.
Furthermore, Arteta has recently moved to clarify his squad depth, potentially closing another door for the Atletico man. During a recent press conference, the Arsenal manager was coy about his interest in the Argentine and instead focused on the players already at his disposal.
Specifically, the Spanish coach recognized that he counts on the Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for the upcoming season, suggesting that the London club may already have their attacking reinforcements settled, leaving Alvarez with a dwindling list of potential new homes.
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Simeone expects professional return to training
As the clock ticks down toward the start of the new La Liga campaign, Diego Simeone is planning for a future that includes his star forward. The "Cholo" is eager to integrate Alvarez back into the starting XI alongside new arrivals, believing that a second season in his system will see the player reach his full potential.
Atletico officials have reiterated that they have no intention of lowering their valuation, having already rejected a significant proposal from Barcelona earlier in the window to protect their sporting interests. The club has been firm in their dealings so far, showing no signs of budging under pressure from the player's camp.
Unless a Premier League club returns with a record-breaking bid that appeals to both the club and the player, the most likely outcome remains a tense stay in Madrid for the upcoming season.
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