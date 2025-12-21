Barcelona dealt shock injury blow as Andreas Christensen suffers ACL tear in training

Barcelona have confirmed that first-team defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The injury occurred during Saturday’s training session after an unfortunate twist of the knee, just ahead of the club’s La Liga trip to Villarreal.

Following medical tests, Barcelona’s staff opted for a conservative course of treatment rather than surgery. The Catalan club stressed that Christensen’s recovery time will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation, leaving a degree of uncertainty over how long he will be sidelined.

The injury comes at an awkward moment in the campaign as Christensen had featured regularly this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in La Liga, four in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey. His most recent outing saw him score in a 2-0 cup win over Guadalajara, and potentially perform at his highest level since 2023.