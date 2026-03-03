Barcelona dealt another injury setback as Jules Kounde goes off early against Atletico Madrid as La Liga title race heats up

Kounde joins a crowded infirmary at Barcelona, which is beginning to look like a major hurdle in their trophy hunt. The Catalan giants were already without the suspended Eric Garcia for the Atletico clash, while long-term casualties Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain unavailable. Flick is also navigating life without midfield conductor Frenkie de Jong and talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is nearing a return, though he will be forced to wear a protective mask if he features against Athletic Club this coming weekend following a facial fracture sustained against Villarreal.

The accumulation of injuries in key positions is placing immense pressure on the depth of the Barcelona squad. With crucial fixtures in La Liga and Europe coming thick and fast, Flick will be desperate for positive news regarding Kounde’s recovery timeline. For now, the focus remains on the pitch, where a makeshift backline must hold firm against one of the league's most clinical attacks. As the title race heats up, these individual fitness setbacks are beginning to feel like a defining narrative of Barcelona's campaign, testing the resilience of a club determined to return to the pinnacle of the game.