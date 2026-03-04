Goal.com
Barcelona confirm double hamstring injury blow as Alejandro Balde suffers setback after replacing Jules Kounde in Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona’s season has been rocked by a defensive double-blow following their fiery Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid. The Catalan giants have confirmed that both Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are facing spells on the sidelines after picking up hamstring injuries during Tuesday night's encounter. In a cruel twist of irony, Balde was the man introduced to take the injured Kounde's place, only to find himself joining his team-mate in the treatment room before the final whistle blew at Camp Nou.

  • Double injury blow marred cup exit

    The night began poorly for Hansi Flick’s side when Kounde was forced off within the opening quarter of an hour. Balde was summoned from the bench to fill the void, but the Spanish international's evening ended in similar frustration when he too was unable to complete the match. While Barcelona secured a 3-0 victory on the night, the result was bittersweet as they ultimately exited the competition 4-3 on aggregate, leaving the club to count the physical cost of a high-intensity battle against Diego Simeone's men.

  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Detailed medical reports released

    Following a series of clinical tests conducted at the club’s medical facilities on Wednesday morning, the full extent of the damage has been revealed. The Blaugrana issued a formal statement to update supporters on Kounde’s condition, noting that the Frenchman will be out for an unspecified period. The club statement read: "After tests carried out on Wednesday on the players Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde it was revealed that the French defender has an injury to the mid-third of the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return to action."

    While the timeline for Kounde remains vague, the diagnosis for Balde is much more definitive and presents a significant tactical headache for the coaching staff. The young left-back, who has been a vital outlet for Barca’s attacking play this term, is set for a month in the stands. The club confirmed: "Left-back Balde has an injury to his distal biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery time is expected to be around four weeks." This means Flick will have to reinvent his backline for several key fixtures across domestic and European competitions.

  • A chaotic night at Camp Nou

    The sequence of events on Tuesday highlighted the unfortunate luck currently plaguing the Barcelona squad. Kounde’s departure in the 13th minute disrupted the initial game plan, forcing an immediate reshuffle. After providing a spark following his introduction, Balde’s night ended prematurely in the 71st minute, necessitating another substitution as Ronald Araujo was brought on to see out the remainder of the contest. Losing two key defensive assets in a single 90-minute window has left La Liga leaders Barca looking vulnerable at the back during a crucial stage of the campaign.

    The injuries come at a time when Barcelona are juggling a demanding schedule, and the loss of Balde’s pace and Kounde’s versatility will be felt heavily. With the business end of the season approaching, having two primary starters unavailable for the upcoming run of games is a scenario Flick would have been desperate to avoid. 

  • FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Back to work at the training ground

    Despite the somber news from the infirmary, the rest of the squad returned to the training pitch on Wednesday for a scheduled recovery session. The atmosphere at the Ciutat Esportiva was a mix of focus and adaptation as the players who featured against Atletico undertook gym work. Meanwhile, several fringe players and those working their way back to full fitness, including Gavi, Eric Garcia and Marc Casado, were put through their paces on the grass. Interestingly, Robert Lewandowski was also spotted involved in the session, though his participation required extra precautions after his recent facial trauma.

    As Barca prepare for their next league outing against Athletic Club, the focus shifts to how the squad will compensate for the missing duo. With Newcastle United on the horizon in the Champions League, the pressure is on the remaining defenders to step up and ensure the title charge remains on track despite these significant setbacks.

