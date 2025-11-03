Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal dominate FIFPRO Women's World 11, with Spain's Aitana Bonmati leading the way

The inclusion of Bonmati continues a quite remarkable run for the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniard has won three straight women's Ballons d'Or, and made the World 11 three times in a row. She has now won six league titles for Barca after joining the club in 2012.

"Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is a source of personal pride, but I would say that it is a consequence, a result of good teamwork both with Barça and with the national team.," Bonmati said. "At the end of the day, we have our own style, which is recognized all over the world, and thanks to the team, we are here receiving these individual awards.

"One of the nicest things in football is being recognized by your rivals. Being recognised by your teammates is something unique, but being recognised by your rivals is even more so, I think, because they value what you bring to the game."