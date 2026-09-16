Barcelona transfer boost? Atletico Madrid chief make shock promise to lower Julian Alvarez release clause - on ONE condition

Alvarez dominated summer transfer headlines following his sensational, yet ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to orchestrate a move to Barcelona. The Argentine forward was forced to remain in the Spanish capital against his wishes, leading to a strained relationship with Atletico Madrid.

Despite the internal friction, Alvarez remains a part of Diego Simeone's plans. The attacker has featured in three matches so far this term, notably completing a full 90 minutes against Liverpool.

However, Barcelona's pursuit was completely halted by the financial reality of the deal. Atletico pointed straight to his staggering €500 million (£422m) release clause, a figure the Catalan giants simply could not match.



