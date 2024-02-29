'Ban serves Pogba right! Too much ego & attitude. After four years he'll join the Saudi Pro League for some money' - Fans

Fans in Africa shared mixed reactions after the former France midfielder received a lengthy ban for doping.

On Thursday, the National Anti-Doping Tribunal accepted a request from the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office for a four-year ban to be handed out to Paul Pogba who failed doping tests.

The 2018 World Cup winner posted an initial positive test back on September 11, 2023, with elevated levels of testosterone found in his system and has not featured for Juventus since.

A section of football lovers from the continent still believe the 30-year-old has a future in the game, while others feel otherwise.