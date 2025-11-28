Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Declan Rice overtakes Lamine Yamal while Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe continue to make early Golden Ball running

Dembele largely secured the award off the back of his performances in helping Paris Saint-Germain win their first European Cup, and the Champions League is yet again likely to have a big say on the Ballon d'Or battle this time around. However, it's also a World Cup year, so there is a chance that the eventual winner doesn't emerge until the summer in North America.

Don't forget, too, that there is the Africa Cup of Nations running from late December and into January, meaning there could be some players who don't only shine for their clubs but also impress at two major tournaments over the course of the campaign.

The Ballon d'Or race is a marathon not a sprint, and it's worth bearing in mind that Dembele didn't emerge as a potential victor until midway through the 2024-25 campaign. However, with the European season fully up and running, so too are GOAL's Power Rankings, as we track the likeliest winners of the Golden Ball over the coming weeks and months:

Previous update: October 24, 2025. Players dropping out: Nuno Mendes, Bukayo Saka, Vinicius Jr & Pedri.