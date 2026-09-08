AFP
Ballon d'Or 2026 Coach of the Year nominees: Spanish supremacy as Luis Enrique, Mikel Arteta and Luis de la Fuente lead Johan Cruyff Trophy shortlist
Enrique eyes historic repeat with PSG
Luis Enrique finds himself back in the spotlight after another sensational year in the French capital. The Paris Saint-Germain boss, who took home the award in 2025, is now aiming to defend his crown after leading the Parisians to a second consecutive Champions League title.
The Johan Cruyff Trophy, first awarded in 2024 to Carlo Ancelotti, recognises managers whose superior tactics and innovation produce the most significant success on the pitch. Enrique’s tactical flexibility and ability to manage a star-studded squad through the rigours of European knockout football have once again placed him at the front of the pack.
- AFP
Arteta and Emery lead Premier League charge
Joining Enrique on the men’s shortlist is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who finally ended the Gunners' long wait for domestic supremacy. Arteta brought Premier League glory back to north London for the first time in 22 years, narrowly missing out on a double after falling to PSG in the Champions League final.
Completing the Spanish contingent in England is Unai Emery, who continues to perform miracles at Aston Villa. Emery led the Villans to Europa League glory last season and secured a remarkable fourth-place finish in the Premier League to ensure Champions League qualification for the Birmingham club.
De la Fuente targets award
On the international stage, Luis de la Fuente remains the man to beat. Having finished third in the 2024 rankings following Spain’s European Championship triumph, the veteran tactician has seen his stock rise even further this year. De la Fuente oversaw a historic campaign as La Roja roared to success at the 2026 World Cup, proving that his possession-based system remains the gold standard in the modern game.
Standing as the sole non-Spaniard on the men's shortlist is Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany. The Belgian tactician is in the hunt for his first Coach of the Year nod after steering the Bavarian powerhouse to a commanding Bundesliga title. Under his watch, Bayern shattered all-time Bundesliga goal record by netting an astonishing 122 goals last season.
The battle for the trophy reflects the current power shift in European coaching, where Spanish ideologies are being successfully implemented across various top-flight environments.
- AFP
New era for Women's Coach of the Year
The Women’s Coach of the Year award is also set to be handed out for the third time next month, and a first-time winner is guaranteed. Following the previous successes of Emma Hayes in 2024 and Sarina Wiegman in 2025, the 2026 shortlist features a diverse array of talent. Barcelona tactician Pere Romeu is a strong alongside Manchester City’s Andree Jeglertz and former Japan manager Nils Nielsen.
Rounding out the women’s nominees are OL Lyonnes' Jonatan Giraldez and current BK Hacken boss Elena Sadiku. Sadiku’s inclusion is particularly noteworthy as she began the season with Celtic before moving to lead the Swedish side to a historic Europa Cup glory.
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