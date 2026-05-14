Baggy jorts, jerseys and World Cup buzz: Inside Hollister and Kappa’s soccer fashion play

The World Cup is still months away, but soccer’s cultural takeover in the U.S. is already underway.

This summer, that includes Hollister. The Abercrombie & Fitch Co.-owned brand, better known for denim, fleece, swimwear, and California-inspired casualwear, has linked with Kappa on a soccer-inspired collection built around jerseys, track jackets, shorts, and the kind of match-day style that does not require someone to be a lifelong supporter.

At first glance, Hollister and the FIFA Men’s World Cup might not feel like an obvious pairing. But that is also the point. Soccer in the U.S. is no longer only being sold through stadiums, supporter bars, and replica kits. It is showing up through fashion, music, watch parties, travel and youth culture - and brands outside the traditional soccer space are moving quickly to claim a piece of that moment.

The question is not whether Hollister suddenly became a soccer brand. It is what it says about the sport’s growing cultural pull that a brand like Hollister sees a lane at all.

GOAL spoke with Corey Robinson, chief product officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., about why Hollister chose this moment to launch its Kappa collaboration, how the brand is thinking about soccer’s rise in the U.S., and why the World Cup is becoming as much a lifestyle opportunity as a sporting event.