Bafana Bafana coach Broos insists he not going anywhere after Afcon exit - 'The guys give me a lot of satisfaction'Michael MadyiraGetty Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs DR CongoDR CongoNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaHugo BroosTeboho MokoenaBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has addressed his future after missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations title.Bafana missed out on Afcon final spotThey were beaten by Nigeria in the semisBroos addresses his future