Bafana Bafana coach Broos explains motivation 'to do as good as the guys of ’96' as Cape Verde threaten to spoil party

Bafana Bafana coach Broos explains motivation 'to do as good as the guys of '96' as Cape Verde threaten to spoil partyMichael MadyiraGetty Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaCape Verde vs South AfricaCape VerdeHugo BroosBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels they can emulate the Class of 1996 which delivered South Africa's only Africa Cup of Nations title.Bafana last won Afcon in 1996They are now in the semis of the current tournamentBroos discusses their chances of winning the Afcon