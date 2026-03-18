Bad news for FC Bayern Munich: winter signing to be sidelined for weeks

The Senegalese midfielder is regarded as a promising talent; last summer he was already given the opportunity to train with the first teams of Grasshoppers and FC Bayern on a trial basis. He played for the Zurich side in a friendly match in August – and impressed Kompany.

However, due to FIFA regulations, Sapoko Ndiaye is not permitted to play for the reserves in the Regionalliga. With few exceptions, these rules prohibit the use of non-EU citizens in youth teams, which includes Germany’s fourth-tier league.

At a press conference in mid-February, Kompany spoke about Sapoko Ndiaye himself. “We’re looking forward to his personality. He has shown that he is one of the talents we want in the Bayern youth setup. Things are going well for him,” said the Bayern coach, also highlighting his speed.