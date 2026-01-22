Getty
'Bad decision... NEVER do that!' - Toronto FC target Josh Sargent torn apart for refusal to play for Norwich City as USMNT legend Brad Friedel makes Alexander Isak comparison
On strike: Sargent forcing his way out of Norwich
Sargent has generated intense speculation across several windows, with impressive numbers - including 31 goals over the last two seasons - being posted in Norfolk. Many have billed the hard-working 25-year-old as the most complete forward in the Championship.
Unsurprisingly, he is said to have attracted admiring glances from the Premier League. No deal has been done, though, and Sargent remains tied to terms through to the summer of 2028. He is doing all he can to get out of that agreement.
Sargent has effectively gone on strike, with the decision being taken to remove himself from selection contention at Carrow Road. Toronto FC have an offer on the table that will allow him to return to his native North America in a World Cup year.
Sargent's antics disappoint USMNT legend
Ex-USMNT star Friedel can appreciate why Sargent is looking for a move, but - speaking in association with Optimobet - has told GOAL of why he is going about things in the wrong way: “I would say this, Josh is a lovely guy, a really nice guy. I don’t think as a player you should ever say you are not playing. That’s bad. I don’t know if he was advised to do it or if he did it on his own. Bad decision. Never do that.
“You were happy enough to sign the contract to be at the club at the time. If the club decides to sell you and agrees a fee, I believe it is Toronto that has put the bid in, then great, you can push behind the scenes all you want, have your discussions with the board and the coach, you can tell them you want to go, it’s no problem, it happens every day at every football club.
“You have to train and you have to play your games. When players do that, they do not think about the rest of the working staff that is at these clubs. They do not think of the fans that pay the money to come and watch. They do not think about all the auxiliary situations that happen that affect, in a negative way, when you make decisions like that.
“I understand why he has done it. I understand what his end goal is trying to be. But just like I disagreed with how Isak went about his business in the summer, I disagree with telling a club you are not playing. If they put you on the team sheet, you play. It’s pretty simple stuff for me.”
MLS over stay in Europe: Is Sargent making the right choice?
Isak made it clear to Newcastle in 2025 that he would not be playing for them again, allowing him to eventually complete a £125 million ($168m) transfer to Liverpool. In the same window, Sargent had been linked with top-flight teams in England and Germany.
Quizzed on whether he should have held out for that kind of move, or whether heading to MLS is the best option at this stage of his career, Friedel added: “It depends on family life and what is going on in your life. Can MLS compete with the Championship in England and Norwich? You could make that argument.
“If you are talking about [Weston] McKennie and [Christian] Pulisic, they wouldn’t be going to the Championship in England, they would be signed by one of the top eight clubs, I would assume, in the Premier League. It’s a completely different argument.
“If Toronto, who are trying to build another competitive team, see Josh Sargent as the guy and Josh is in a relegation fight in the Championship, I can understand him wanting to go to Toronto. But, I still think if you are called to play or train then you train and you play. The deals will either work out or they won’t work out, that’s how it is.”
Sargent's record: Goals & games in English football
Norwich have been playing hard ball when it comes to a prized asset, with Sargent seeing it made clear to him that a sale will only be sanctioned on the club’s terms. He appears destined to pack his bags for MLS at some stage, with a four-and-a-half-year stint in English football being brought to a close with 56 goals recorded through 156 appearances.
