Sam Kerr Kristie Mewis babyGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'Baby coming!' - Chelsea ace Sam Kerr & USWNT star Kristie Mewis announce pregnancy

S. KerrK. MewisUSAWSLWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenWest Ham United WomenAustralia

Chelsea ace Sam Kerr and USWNT star Kristie Mewis have revealed that they are to become parents in an announcement on Instagram.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Couple have been together since 2021
  • Engagement confirmed 12 months ago
  • Now readying themselves for new arrival
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱