Axel Disasi opens up on 'crazy' experience in Chelsea's 'bomb squad' after sealing West Ham move

Speaking on West Ham's in-house podcast, Disasi described his experiences at Chelsea and why he's grateful to have joined the Hammers.

"It has been really nice, my situation before was a little bit crazy. For me it is only a positive to be here, it feels great to be part of something," he said.

"In Chelsea the time was a little bit crazy but my background helped me to get through. I stayed sharp, I was working hard and always made sure that my head stayed in the right way.

"My family helped me a lot going through this. During this period I saw that my background helped me a lot."