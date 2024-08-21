Axel Disasi Marc GuehiGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Goodbye Axel Disasi? Chelsea defender attracting interest from Newcastle with Magpies still yet to agree deal to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

ChelseaNewcastleA. DisasiTransfersM. GuehiCrystal PalacePremier League

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Chelsea's Axel Disasi as they are yet to agree on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

  • Newcastle eyeing move for Chelsea's Disasi
  • Saw their latest bid for Guehi rejected by Palace
  • Disasi missed pre-season due to hernia operation
