‘It must be a Frenchman!’ - Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni names three shock picks for 2026 Ballon d’Or

Tchouameni has revealed his leading candidates for the upcoming 2026 Ballon d'Or, backing a trio of his international team-mates for the prestigious accolade. The France midfielder firmly believes that the most coveted individual prize in world football should remain within his home nation following a memorable campaign.

In an interview with France24, Tchouameni opened up on his personal favourites to claim the ultimate honour. He specifically highlighted the remarkable achievements of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, insisting that their standout performances throughout the 2025-26 season have earned them a place at the very top of the sport.