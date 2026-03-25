Gianluca Atzori spoke on the “DoppioPasso podcast”, sharing some anecdotes about his career and his former teammates. The coach also mentioned the current Milan manager, Max Allegri, with whom he played at Perugia when they secured promotion from Serie B to Serie A under Galeone. The former defender played for Torino, Reggina, Empoli and Palermo, amongst others, and has managed several teams, most recently Scafatese in Serie D during the 2024/2025 season. Here is what he had to say.
Translated by
Atzori: "Allegri took me to the casino and helped me win 10 million in two bets. He got as excited as a child"
"We went to play in Venice and Allegri told us that if we won, we’d go to the casino, so he asked us to bring our suits along too. He said this to me and Giunti. We each put in 500,000 lire and gave it to Allegri; he liked the casino and knew his way around it. In two bets we won 10 million, but then I got angry when I saw he gave 2 million to the croupier."
“I’d never been inside a casino before. There was this table with the croupier spinning the ball, and Allegri placed his bet. The ball landed on that number, and I remember Max getting as excited as a two-year-old, and we won 36 times our stake.”
After the first win, Allegri doubled the stakes. "He placed another bet and doubled the stake. We went from 3.6 million to 7 million; we won 10 million in two bets, and he gave the croupier a 2 million tip. When I saw him, I grabbed him by thechest and said: ‘Oh, my money’s in there too – 2 million – you’re mad.’ But I hadn’t realised that if you give the croupier a good tip, he’d try, for better or worse, to send the ball to where your numbers were because he knew he’d get a good tip. In the end, we won quite a bit of money."