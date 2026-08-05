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Atletico Madrid prepare opening bid for Tottenham star Cristian Romero as Inter Milan rival move
Simeone sets sights on defensive reinforcement
Atletico are moving with intent to secure the services of Romero, a player who has long been admired by manager Diego Simeone. Accoring to Marca, the club's leadership is currently preparing an opening offer to Tottenham in the region of €30 million, hoping to finally land a player they have pursued for several transfer cycles.
The current situation at the Metropolitano requires a "one in, one out" policy to maintain financial stability. The potential departures of Ruggeri to Aston Villa and Nahuel Molina to Roma are considered essential steps before any formal acquisition can be finalised. These sales would not only provide the necessary capital for the transfer fee but also significantly reduce the wage bill, allowing Atletico to accommodate Romero’s substantial salary.
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The battle with Inter Milan for Romero
While Atletico are making their move, they are not alone in the race for the prestigious centre-back. Inter have already manifested their interest through a concrete proposal worth €35 million plus an additional €5 million in performance-related variables. This puts the Italian champions slightly ahead in terms of the initial financial package offered to the North London club. However, Atletico hold a significant advantage in the race: the player's personal preference. Romero has reportedly made it clear that he prioritises a move to the Spanish capital over a return to Serie A, where he previously excelled with Atalanta and Genoa before moving to the Premier League.
The lure of playing under Simeone continues to be a driving force for the Argentine international. Sources close to the player suggest he has never hidden his desire to work with his compatriot, and he even expressed this sentiment during Champions League encounters last season. To facilitate a potential move to Spain, Romero reportedly included a specific clause in his recent contract extension with Tottenham, which runs until 2029, intended to ease a transfer should one of the Spanish giants come calling.
Tottenham ready to negotiate for a fair price
Tottenham appear more willing to negotiate this summer than in previous years. Having previously held out for a fee in excess of €55 million, the London club is now understood to be open to bids starting around the €40 million mark. This shift in valuation has encouraged Atletico's sporting director, Mateu Alemany, to begin crafting a definitive roadmap for the transfer.
The negotiation process is expected to be delicate, as Tottenham are known for being tough negotiators. However, the pressure from the player's side and the competition between Inter and Atletico could accelerate the timeline.
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Alemany leads the final push for Romero
Alemany is currently overseeing the final details of the outgoing transfers that will trigger the official bid for Romero. The club believes that the cycle of defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be nearing its conclusion, making the acquisition of a top-tier replacement even more critical. Romero is seen as the perfect fit to lead a new-look backline, offering the aggression, leadership, and technical quality that Simeone demands from his central defenders. The next few days will be crucial as the sales of Molina and Ruggeri reach their final stages, providing the financial green light for Alemany to present the formal proposal to Tottenham.
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