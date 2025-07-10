GOAL takes a look at five footballers from the CWC that would make sense for MLS teams to pursue this secondary transfer window

The secondary transfer window for Major League Soccer opens on Thursday, July 24, but that doesn't mean teams aren't already picking up the phone ahead of bolstering their squad for the second half of the regular-season campaign and an ensuing playoff push.

This summer, with the FIFA Club World Cup taking place in the United States, teams were playing on their doorstep, allowing clubs and scouts to get first-hand accounts of how teams and players perform in high-pressure surroundings. DAZN commentator for the tournament, Callum Williams, recently told GOAL he believes that multiple clubs are set to pounce on players who had top tournament showings.

"I think for certain teams, it is the right moment to," Williams said. "For sure, there's a handful of teams I know that are looking, they are actively having conversations."

Individuals like Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, who has been linked with a stateside move for months, as well as Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, would be superstar signings for the league. Then, in order to secure their spot with their respective national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a move to MLS for U.S. international Gio Reyna and Uruguayan forward Santiago Rodriguez would make sense too, as both have fallen down the pecking order for club and country of late.

There are also breakout players who emerge in the competition to catch the eyes of teams, and per reports, Al Ahly's Wessam Abou Ali could be just that man - as an Eastern Conference contender could be chasing his signature this summer now.

GOAL US takes a look at all five footballers and shares why a move to MLS this summer would ultimately make sense for each individual.