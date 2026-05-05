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Tom Maston

Atletico Madrid player ratings vs Arsenal: Ademola Lookman proves a liability while Julian Alvarez goes missing and Giuliano Simeone wastes golden opportunity as shot-shy Rojiblancos come up short in Champions League semi-final

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid once again came up short in the Champions League as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Arsenal on Tuesday that meant they succumbed to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in their semi-final tie. Diego Simeone's side mustered just two shots on target in north London as their hopes of facing either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30 went up in smoke.

Chances were few and far between during the first half, with Atletico's best chances coming when Julian Alvarez screwed a shot wide and Giuliano Simone was denied by a superb last-ditch challenge from Declan Rice. Arsenal took the lead right on the cusp of half-time, however, when Jan Oblak could only parry Leandro Trossard's deflected shot at the feet of Bukayo Saka to fire home.

Diego Simeone's side made a fast start to the second half, and his son Giuliano was presented with a golden chance to equalise when he latched onto William Saliba's weak header and rounded David Raya, only for the winger to fail to get a shot off under pressure from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Antoine Griezmann forced Raya into his first save of the match soon after, while at the other end Viktor Gyokeres put a great opportunity over the bar after finding himself unmarked inside the visitors' penalty area.

Despite throwing on a number of attackers, Atletico couldn't forge themselves any further opportunities as Arsenal celebrated reaching just their second-ever final in the competition.

GOAL rates Atleti's players from Emirates Stadium...

  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jan Oblak (5/10):

    Showed good command of his penalty area and was confident in possession, but will be disappointed with his weak parry that led to Saka's goal.

    Marc Pubill (6/10):

    Pretty assured at both right-back and then in central defence after a second-half reshuffle. Dealt with Arsenal's physicality better than most.

    Robin Le Normand (5/10):

    Coped relatively well with Gyokeres when the ball was played into the Swede. Slightly too slow to react as Oblak parried Trossard's shot, allowing Saka to score. Replaced before the hour mark.

    David Hancko (5/10):

    A much more assured presence than in the first leg, but did fail to cut out Saliba's through-ball into Gyokeres that eventually led to the goal at the end of the first half.

    Matteo Ruggeri (6/10):

    Beaten on a couple of occasions by Saka but ultimately held up pretty well despite his inexperience at this level.

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    Midfield

    Giuliano Simeone (4/10):

    Unlucky when Rice tackled back to deny him in the first half, but needed to do better after rounding Raya early in the second. Allowed Trossard to cut onto his right foot too easily in the build-up to the opening goal. Substituted with more than half an hour remaining.

    Marcos Llorente (5/10):

    Made numerous blocks and interceptions in and around his own penalty box, but was unable to offer much going forward despite starting in his preferred midfield role.

    Koke (4/10):

    As expected, much of his game was spent trying to slow Arsenal down, which he did manage at times. Doesn't take enough risks in possession, however.

    Ademola Lookman (3/10):

    Just not at the races at all. Too often the ball bounced off him while he misplayed a number of passes. Struggled to track White going the other way before being taken off early in the second half.

  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Griezmann (4/10):

    Tracked back to help out defensively throughout, but his final ball was too often lacking in the attacking third. Was the first Atleti player to test Raya early in the second half, but was replaced not long after. Sad way for his Champions League career to end.

    Julian Alvarez (4/10):

    Pressure from Saliba forced him to fire an early effort wide, and that was the only sight of goal the Argentine had before being withdrawn midway through the second half. Just could not get involved enough.

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  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alexander Sorloth (4/10):

    Won his fair share of headers but fluffed his lines when presented with a late chance.

    Nahuel Molina (5/10):

    Struggled to get into the game after replacing Giuliano on the right.

    Johnny Cardoso (6/10):

    Looked to get Atleti moving forward through midfield.

    Alex Baena (5/10):

    Some neat and tidy passes after replacing Griezmann, but not much more. Blazed a late effort well over.

    Thiago Almada (5/10):

    Lacked the guile to open Arsenal up in his 25 minutes on the pitch.

    Diego Simeone (5/10):

    Understandably went for a similar system that he used in the second half of the first leg and was proactive with his substitutions, but his side offered nowhere near the attacking threat required to test the home defence.

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