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Atletico Madrid 'tired' of Julian Alvarez transfer 'lies' as Barcelona move shut down
Metropolitano rejects Catalan approach
The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Alvarez has caused significant irritation within the Atletico boardroom, prompting an official stance against Barcelona's rumoured interest. Club officials have explicitly confirmed that no formal or informal contact, meetings, or bids have taken place with the Catalan club. The 26-year-old forward remains a fundamental part of the Madrid side's long-term plans, having established himself as a key figure since arriving from Manchester City.
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Club slams orchestrated campaign
According to a report from MARCA, Atletico chiefs have refused to hide their growing anger regarding the continuous media speculation early in the transfer window. Condemning the relentless outside noise, Atletico stated that the player is “not for sale" and that: "There has been no offer for our player, nor any meeting. We are tired of months of lies, half-truths, harassment of our players in mixed zones, and absurd questions that are all part of a pre-arranged campaign.”
Alvarez praised for professionalism
Despite the disruptive external narratives of an imminent offer in the coming days, club executives have cleared the forward of any involvement in the engineering of these continuous exit links. Absolving the Argentinian international of blame, the club's spokesperson added to Marca: “It's just agent talk. Julian has behaved impeccably at all times, giving his all on the pitch and demonstrating maximum professionalism. We know he didn't cause all this noise; he has always behaved perfectly.”
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Striker central to Madrid future
Alvarez remains under a lucrative contract until June 2030, having delivered an impressive return of 18 goals across La Liga and Champions League fixtures this term. While Barcelona remain desperate for an elite replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski, Atletico are confident of retaining their €95 million talisman. The capital club are entirely secure in their position, knowing it is nearly impossible for rivals to prise away their top stars without consent.